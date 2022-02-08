BENTON — Joseph James “Joe” Hawkins, 53, of Benton, passed away at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Joe worked for the State Highway Department in Marshall County and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his sister, Audra L. Bristoe of Paducah; two nephews, Kameron (Bre) Bristoe, Conner Bristoe; one great-nephew, Kaison Bristoe; one great-niece, Madison Bristoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby L. Hawkins and Elizabeth E. (Gibson) Hawkins.
Celebration of Life Services will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
