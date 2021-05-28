ALMO — Joseph J. “Joe” Brandon, 84, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Mr. Brandon was born on June 8, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to the late Isaac David Brandon and Christina Rolfe Brandon. He was a retired self-employed truck driver that loved telling truck driver stories. Joe loved spending time with his family, fishing, and in later years watching and feeding the birds from his front porch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Betts.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Garner Brandon of Almo; two daughters, Shirley Futrell and Tena Mohler, both of Almo; two sons, Billy Brandon and wife Lynn of Almo, and David Brandon and wife Laura of Benton; three sisters, Myra Brandon of Paducah, June Lockhart of Murray, and Gail Dix of Ruidoso, New Mexico; one brother, Jackie Brandon of Almo; eight grandchildren, Joshua Mohler, Jeffrey Mohler, Joseph Mohler, Natalie Thorn, Chelsey Weaver, Danny Treas, Jesse Treas, and David J. Brandon; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee Mohler, Legend Mohler, Brooklyn Thorn, Anistyn Treas, Morgan Treas, Wendell Treas, Evie Jayne Feezor, Baker Brandon.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public memorial service held.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneral
