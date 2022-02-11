LOUISVILLE — Joseph Gregory Sanders,63, passed away suddenly following a brief illness in Augusta, Georgia, Sunday Feb. 6, 2022.
Greg was born in Paducah to the late Joseph and Barbara Sanders. He was a man of many skills, hobbies, and interests. His love for the performing arts, music, and theatre were guiding influences in his life. He served the Alley Theatre in Louisville in numerous roles but was particularly fond of his influence as a producer and director.
A keen eye, especially in the field of professional landscaping, helped him to accomplish many wonderful designs for golf courses in the South. He thoroughly enjoyed working alongside his brothers at CR Sanders and Green Tee Golf for Augusta National, Valhalla Golf Clubs, and various other courses. His greatest love, which was surpassed by none, was that of his family. He will be remembered as a loving father, doting Grandaddy, and faithful brother and friend to many.
Survivors include his daughters, Merideth Blandford (Chris) and Taylor Lipsey (Josh); grandchildren, Riley and Jayden Blandford, and Levi and Jaycee Lipsey; sisters, Terie Hall (Tim) and Nan Dean (Mark); brothers, Rob Sanders, Cole Sanders (Tavia), and Earl Sanders (Christy); and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Visitation will be held 3 — 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road — Louisville. Funeral services in honor of his life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery — Louisville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Home of the Innocents, or any local performing arts or theatre group in honor of Greg’s life.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
