BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Joseph Giovannucci Jr., 78, of Bella Vista, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born on Feb. 27, 1942, in Norwood, Massachusetts, the son of Mary and Joseph Giovannucci Sr.
Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas. From there, he moved to Paducah, Kentucky, and worked for Westlake Chemical Corporation in Calvert City, Kentucky. After he retired from Westlake, he moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2000.
Joe enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, traveling, staying informed on current events, and was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. His faith was important to him, as he volunteered in many capacities at his church, St. Stephen Catholic Church, in Bentonville. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Viola Kirk and Evelyn Resch; and a brother, Victor Giovannucci.
Joe is survived by his wife, Judy Giovannucci of the home; son, Kelley Giovannucci of Plano, Texas; daughter, Kim Dial (Joe) of Bentonville; granddaughters, Lauren and Megan Dial of Bentonville; sister, Gloria Steidinger of Easton, Massachusetts; sister, Marilyn Raines of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, Ron Giovannucci (Sharon) of Alexandria, Virginia; and many other extended family members.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Bentonville on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bentonville. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.
