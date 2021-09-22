HALTOM CITY, Texas — Capt. Joseph Ervin Ballew (U.S. Air Force, retired) died at his home in Haltom City, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2021.
The military called him Joe. His family called him Ervin.
Ervin was born in Magnolia, Mississippi, on Aug. 25, 1938, to Elsie W. and James Ellis Ballew. He moved with his family to Paducah, Kentucky at age 14. Ervin graduated from Heath High School in 1956 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force that same year. Ervin served in the Security Intelligence Service of the Air Force and was in the Vietnam War. After serving in the war, Ervin attained two bachelor’s degrees, a master’s of science, and the rank of captain. Upon retirement from the military in 1977, Ervin worked as a procurement specialist for Bell Helicopter, traveling to many countries.
When Ervin eventually fully retired, he became reacquainted with his enjoyment of golf, which he learned while caddying for Kayo Mullen, as a teen at Paxton Park in Paducah.
At one point, in his 60s, Ervin came to Paducah and lived with his mother whom he loved dearly. His mother Elsie, loved her Jewish faith and helped Ervin to become involved in his religion even learning to read Hebrew. Ervin took his mother to Sabbath services at Temple Israel, a time when he became more spiritual.
Ervin loved his family, his children, grandchildren, animals and nature. As he aged, he became very connected to nature. Ervin would tell stories about his children’s antics when they were growing up and he would throw his head back with true deep enjoyment and laughter. Ervin will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ervin is predeceased by his mother and father, Elsie Ballew and James Ellis Ballew; his ex-wife and good friend, Carolyn Ballew; oldest daughter, Debbie Ballew; two brothers, Leonard Ballew (E-ling) and Alan Ballew (Phyllis). He is survived by two sons, Joey Ballew of Haltom City, Texas and Kevin Ballew (Jori) of Buda Texas and daughter, Serena Ballew of Denver, Colorado. He has two surviving sisters, Suzanne Ballew of Jerusalem, Israel and Dr. Laurie Ballew (Joyce Sims) of Paducah, and his ”baby brother” Michael Ballew (Debbie) of Alon Shuvut, Israel. Ervin leaves behind several grandchildren whom he dearly loved and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Captain Ballew will be at 11 a.m. CDT at the Temple Israel Cemetery located on Lone Oak Road, Paducah. Service will be led by Bradley Kale, Temple Israel Trustee and family friend.
Memory donations may be made to your local Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Arrangement have been made through Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. of Louisville, Dallas Jewish Funeral Home of Plano, Texas, and Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, Kentucky.
