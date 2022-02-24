Joseph R. (Rudy) Elder, 81, of Kevil, died of Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1940, to the late Charles and Francis Helm Elder in Graves County.

He was retired from T.V.A. where he was a heavy equipment operator and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Lowes.

He is survived by his son, Charles William Elder of Springfield, Illinois; six sisters, Ruth Higdon, Elizabeth Jane Campbell, Margaret Cole, Helen Sullivan, Donna Pilcher and Debra Caldwell; five brothers, Charles Elder, Michael Elder, Larry Elder, Phillip Elder, and Mark Elder.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Mary Lee Burnett Elder; one sister, one brother, and one granddaughter.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home Rev. Tim Ivey officiating and burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call noon — 2 p.m. Sunday before the funeral service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 5321 KY-339, Lowes, KY 42061.

You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph Elder, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 27
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, February 27, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Feb 27
Visitation
Sunday, February 27, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In