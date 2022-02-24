Joseph R. (Rudy) Elder, 81, of Kevil, died of Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1940, to the late Charles and Francis Helm Elder in Graves County.
He was retired from T.V.A. where he was a heavy equipment operator and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Lowes.
He is survived by his son, Charles William Elder of Springfield, Illinois; six sisters, Ruth Higdon, Elizabeth Jane Campbell, Margaret Cole, Helen Sullivan, Donna Pilcher and Debra Caldwell; five brothers, Charles Elder, Michael Elder, Larry Elder, Phillip Elder, and Mark Elder.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Mary Lee Burnett Elder; one sister, one brother, and one granddaughter.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home Rev. Tim Ivey officiating and burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call noon — 2 p.m. Sunday before the funeral service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 5321 KY-339, Lowes, KY 42061.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
