Joseph “Earl” Champy, 89, of Paducah, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at his home.
He was a machinist and of the Catholic faith
He is survived by one son, Joe Earl Champy; nine siblings, Frances Gooch, Christina Crouch, Mary Lou Cain, Elizabeth Littleton, Audrey Jaramillo, Mary Ann Alexander, John Champy, Jane Flynn, and David Champy; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death is his wife, Anna Sue Champy; and two siblings. His parents were, Joseph and Annie Champy; and two siblings, Rosemary Steucker and Joan Holt.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until service hour.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
