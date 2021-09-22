Joseph “Earl” Champy, 89, of Paducah, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at his home.

He was a machinist and of the Catholic faith

He is survived by one son, Joe Earl Champy; nine siblings, Frances Gooch, Christina Crouch, Mary Lou Cain, Elizabeth Littleton, Audrey Jaramillo, Mary Ann Alexander, John Champy, Jane Flynn, and David Champy; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death is his wife, Anna Sue Champy; and two siblings. His parents were, Joseph and Annie Champy; and two siblings, Rosemary Steucker and Joan Holt.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until service hour.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Sep 25
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, September 25, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Sep 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 25, 2021
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
