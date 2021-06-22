LAKE CITY — Joseph W. Brill Jr. 87, of Lake City, died at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of South Side Mission in Peoria, Illinois, and was a machinist and had worked and retired from Caterpillar in Peoria.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Blackwell Brill of Lake City; a daughter, Peggy Sue Crain of Peoria; four sons Ricky Brill of Grand Rivers, David Brill of Pekin, Illinois, Jonathan Brill of Kansas City, Kansas, and Christopher Brill of Hickory; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Della Bohn of Glasford, Illinois, and Shirley Siebert of Pekin, Illinois; and a brother, Tommy Brill of Peoria, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Brill III; a daughter, Teresa Brill; a granddaughter; two brothers; and three sisters. His parents were Joseph Sr. and Cecilia Hutt Brill.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with the Rev. Eugene Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
