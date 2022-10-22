Joseph E. (Joe Ed) Blandford, 85, of Paducah, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was a retired Electrical Engineer for RCA and TVA. He was a member of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church He served in the United States Navy..

Service information

Oct 26
Graveside Service
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
12:00AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
-
Kirksey, KY -
Oct 26
Mass
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
11:00AM
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church
116 South 6th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
