Joseph Andrew Serpico Jr., 65 of Benton, Brewers community, passed away surrounded by his family Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home.
Born Saturday, June 25, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, (Little Italy), he was the son of the late Joseph Andrew Serpico, Sr. and the late Loretta (Opalinski) Serpico. He was retried from furniture sales.
Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Myrna (Lannom) Serpico of Benton; sons, Mike Murphy of Lockport, Illinois, Jim Murphy of Lebanon Junction and Joe Serpico of Calvert City; daughter, Annie Serpico of Benton, brother, Jim Serpico of Chicago, Illinois, sisters, Cindy Kats of Chicago, Illinois and Michelle Findysz of Chicago, Illinois; mother-in-law, Juanita Lannom of Marion, Illinois; brother-in-law, Duke Lannom of Marion, Illinois; grandchildren, Dillon Murphy, Meghan Murphy, Michael Murphy, Jr., Marissa Murphy, Mallory Murphy, Karsyn Serpico, Hannah Griffy, and Jo Jo Griffy; great- grandchildren, Hailey Murphy, Paisley Murphy and Aubrey Murphy; and faithful companion Lexie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law, Thurman Lannom.
A service celebrating the life of Mr. Joseph Andrew Serpico, Jr. will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. Wally Findysz will officiate.
Interment will follow on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Dillingham Community Cemetery, Dillingham, Illinois.
Friends may visit with the family after 4 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, until the 6:30 p.m. service time at 6:30 p.m. at the Collier Funeral Home.
