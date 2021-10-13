Jory “Joe” Johnson, 71, of Paducah, passed away at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence. He was born on May 9, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan.
Joe was the owner of Legacy Kennels in Reidland, which he operated with his wife, Sandy, since 1993. He ministered to people in need and was instrumental in the conception of the Paducah Lifeline Ministries being established in our area. Joe headed up the intercessory prayer team and took care of the aftercare weekly Christ-centered groups for two years. He also started groups for Paducah Lifeline Ministries in the jail as well as men’s weekly Bible studies at the Keeton Corrections Center. Joe was always passionate about helping men get free from life-controlling problems through prayer and the Word of God. He was active in the Hub Ministry in Cairo, Illinois, where they feed people in four states. Joe was truly a prayer warrior and would pray with and for people regardless of the time of day or night. He was always a source of encouragement for troubled individuals through scripture and prayer. Joe also supported Ladies Living Free. He was truly a friend you could count on and was always in your corner for help, prayer, and encouragement.
Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years and lifelong companion since the age of 15, Sandra “Sandy” Conradson Johnson; daughter, Trish Estes of Paducah; son, Brandon (Erica) Johnson of Paducah; sister, Carllett (Roger) Johnson of Paducah; grandchildren, Katie Isbill (Nicholas), Caleb Estes, Cooper Estes, Crosby Estes, Abram Johnson, Jordan Johnson, and Levi Johnson; cousin, Sally Carter of Paducah; brother-in-law, David Ebling of Owensboro sister-in-law, Pat Crandell of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Johnson; sister, Trisha Ebling; brother, Lattie Crandell; father, Howard Johnson; mother, Rena Pollock Johnson Crandell; and step-father, Carl Crandell.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Green Turtle Bay Conference Center in Grand Rivers at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lifeline Ministries, 2810 Morgan Lane, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
