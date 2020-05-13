CALVERT CITY — Jondaniel Elijah “Jon” Cope, 42, of Calvert City, son of Danny (Jimmie) Cope and Lia Ingram, departed this life on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Saint Louis University Hospital, Saint Louis, Missouri.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his only son, Lathan Hendrik Cope, three brothers, Myles Cope of Longmont, Colorado, Brooks Wilson of Jacksonville, Florida, and Andrew Cope of Paducah, Kentucky. He had several very special aunts, uncles and a host of cousins and friends to mourn his passing.
Jon was a member of Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church. He was an owner/operator of Danny Cope and Sons Excavating along with his dad, Danny Cope. Of those that worked with Jon, most claimed that he was the best operator they had ever seen. He was proud to have achieved the honor of Eagle Scout with his cousin Shawn McGuirk. In his free time he enjoyed time spent with family and friends, especially going to the park with his son. He enjoyed boating, traveling, going to the movies and rock music.
A private family service will be held. He will be laid to rest at the Fooks Cemetery in Benton.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
