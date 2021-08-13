Jonathan Douglas Miller, 32, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 29, 2021.
He was born Jan. 12, 1989, in Placerville, California, and traveled the world as a merchant marine officer before settling in Paducah, Kentucky, in 2018.
Jon attended the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo, graduating in 2013 with a Third Assistant Engineers license. He worked for the American Bureau of Shipping as senior surveyor in Paducah inspecting towboats and barges from New Orleans to West Virginia on the upper and lower Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers.
He is survived by his father, Douglas; mother, Lydia; brother, Bill; sister Sarah; fiancée, Clarissa; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Jon had an infectious personality and was a friend to anyone who ever met him. He was kind, sweet, and will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.