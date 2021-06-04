MAYFIELD — Jon T. Futrell, 50, of Mayfield, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Jon was a graduate of Mayfield High School and Murray State University. He was a staff writer for the Paducah Sun for nearly 25 years. His passion for local sports and love of movies will be remembered by all who knew him.
Jon is survived by his father and stepmother, Jim and Myra Futrell of Mayfield; his brother, Andrew (Monica) Futrell and nieces, Maggie, Grace and Nora of Mokena, Illinois; a stepsister, Heather Hilton, niece, Lynsey, and nephew, Taylor, all of Dyersburg, Tennessee; an aunt, Evelyne Futrell; and cousins, Amy (Jerry) Norman, Matt (Stephanie Mitchum) Futrell and Shelley Futrell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Price Futrell; grandparents, James and Doris Futrell, and Jim and Peggy Price; and uncle, Bill Futrell.
Visitation for Jon will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, after 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021. Private family services will be held at a later date. If you knew Jon, he would not want you to dress up on his behalf. All friends and family are asked to wear a shirt or jersey to represent their favorite team or movie at the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation to your favorite local high school organization or charity.
