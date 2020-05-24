Jolly J. Freeman, 85, of Paducah, died on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
He was a retired Presbyterian minister and the former mental health administrator at West Kentucky Community Mental Health. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Paducah.
Surviving are his wife, Royanne Freeman of Paducah; two children, Lisa Freeman McClintock and Mark Freeman, both of Paducah; a brother, Harry Freeman of Tennessee; a sister, Sue Freeman Ray of Tennessee; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
His parents were Charles Franklin Freeman and Mary Sanders Freeman.
He will be cremated per his wishes, and
no services are scheduled at this
time.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
