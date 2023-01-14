LEXINGTON — Jolane Hutchens Strickland Colonese died in Lexington on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was 82. She was born in 1940 in Paris, Tennessee, to W.C. and Reubene Hutchens. Jolane was raised in Benton, growing up next door to her parent’s restaurant, Hutchens BBQ, and graduated from Benton High School in 1958 as Salutatorian. Jolane attended Draughn’s Business School in Paducah and Middle Tennessee State College before graduating with a bachelor of science degree in Commercial Education and English from Mississippi State University. After graduation she married, had her only child, and began a career teaching English and Literature (then Jolane Gammel); first at Murray High School and shortly after, at Paducah Tilghman High School.
While teaching, she earned a master of arts in Education and a Rank 1 in Secondary Teaching from Murray State University. In 1969, she moved to Louisville and worked in adult education for Louisville Public Schools until 1973. Jolane moved away from Kentucky for a short while, teaching in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before returning to Paducah where she accepted a position at Lone Oak Middle School. She would have preferred a position in a high school, but none were available. No one was more surprised than she to discover she loved teaching middle schoolers. In 1983 she moved to Lexington with her family where she taught at Sayre School and Woodford County Middle School. Jolane finished her career in public education returning to a high school classroom at Lafayette High School.
After her retirement from Fayette County Public Schools, she continued to teach, this time at Lexington Community College. After a move to Connecticut, Jolane returned home to Lexington and her family in 2016. Jolane earned many awards and distinctions, both as a student and an educator. Among them were the Board of Trustees Award For Excellence in Teaching (Sayre School, 1986) and Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers in 1998.
In 1992 after she was first named Woodford County Middle School Teacher of the Year, she then was awarded Middle School Teacher of the Year for the state of Kentucky. But her most prized accolades were the many, many cards, letters, and yearbook autographs that began with, “You’re my favorite teacher. Thank you. I’ve learned so much this year.” She saved them all. Jolane was a member of Central Christian Church where she was a deacon and was active in women’s ministry and the Gardening With God ChristCare group. She loved reading, fashion, and interior design. She took great pride in creating a warm and welcoming home. She especially enjoyed decorating for the holidays.
After retirement Jolane took up gardening with a passion and created a virtual Eden at her home. She also enjoyed several trips to Europe but the best part of retirement, by far, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, Larry G. Strickland of Paducah and Lexington. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Michael) Maas, Lexington; grandchildren Caleb and Caroline Maas, two sisters, Glenda Hutchens and Gerilyn (Michael) Lane of Columbus, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sat, Jan 21 at Central Christian Church, 219 E. Short St, Lexington, Ky 40507. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. ET, with the service at 11 a.m ET. A light reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lafayette High School Youth Resource Center, Lafayette High School, 401 Reed Lane, Lexington, Ky 40503; or Tornado Alley Youth Service Center, Paducah Tilghman High School, 2400 Washington Street, Paducah Ky, 42001. www.milwardfuneral.com.
