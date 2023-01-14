LEXINGTON — Jolane Hutchens Strickland Colonese died in Lexington on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was 82. She was born in 1940 in Paris, Tennessee, to W.C. and Reubene Hutchens. Jolane was raised in Benton, growing up next door to her parent’s restaurant, Hutchens BBQ, and graduated from Benton High School in 1958 as Salutatorian. Jolane attended Draughn’s Business School in Paducah and Middle Tennessee State College before graduating with a bachelor of science degree in Commercial Education and English from Mississippi State University. After graduation she married, had her only child, and began a career teaching English and Literature (then Jolane Gammel); first at Murray High School and shortly after, at Paducah Tilghman High School.

While teaching, she earned a master of arts in Education and a Rank 1 in Secondary Teaching from Murray State University. In 1969, she moved to Louisville and worked in adult education for Louisville Public Schools until 1973. Jolane moved away from Kentucky for a short while, teaching in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before returning to Paducah where she accepted a position at Lone Oak Middle School. She would have preferred a position in a high school, but none were available. No one was more surprised than she to discover she loved teaching middle schoolers. In 1983 she moved to Lexington with her family where she taught at Sayre School and Woodford County Middle School. Jolane finished her career in public education returning to a high school classroom at Lafayette High School.

