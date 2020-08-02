MAYFIELD — Johnny L. Wynn, 59, of Mayfield died at 3:25 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of New Visions Ministries and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Ingram Wynn of Mayfield; three daughters, Chiqueta Wynn of Clarksville, Tennessee, Taylor Burdine of Mayfield and Daphanie Jackson of Union City, Tennessee; one son, Eric Minor of Fulton; two sisters, Donna Lunsford and Amy Wynn, both of Mayfield; three brothers, Ricky (Dedra) Wynn of Mayfield, Stephen Wynn of Paducah and Herman Cavitt of Rockford, Illinois; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Cavitt, and mother, Luberta Thorpe Wynn; two brothers; and a sister.
Funeral services will held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Gregg Hussey will officiate with burial to follow in the Oak Rest Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
