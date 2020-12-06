BARDWELL — Johnny Vance Harrison, 81, of Bardwell, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his residence.
Johnny was born on June 1, 1939, in Savannah, Tennessee to the late John William and Gladys Kerr Harrison. He served his country in the National Guard and was a 3rd degree Mason. Johnny moved to the West Kentucky area to work at the Westvaco paper plant where he worked as a foreman for over 30 years. Johnny was a true outdoorsman who loved to spend his time hunting, fishing and boating. He was also a huge fan of NASCAR and tractor pulls. When we wasn’t enjoying the outdoors, Johnny enjoyed playing cards with friends, especially Texas Hold’em.
Johnny is survived by his two daughters, Sherri Hays of Milburn and Sonya Moretti and husband, Michael of New York, New York; three sons, Jeffrey Harrison of Savannah, Tennessee, Terry Harrison and wife, Martha of Wickliffe and Todd Harrison and wife, Wendy of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Michael Harrison of Savannah, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Sullivan Harrison; one grandson, Dustin Clint Hays and his parents.
No services are scheduled at this time. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Johnny Harrison to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children: 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.