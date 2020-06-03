BENTON — Johnny Thompson, 84, of Benton, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Thompson was a retired Kentucky State Trooper and veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Jane Thompson of Benton; a son, Jeff Thompson of Benton; a daughter, Jan Marie Mohler of Springville, Tennessee; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Carr Thompson and Luden (Harper) Thompson, and a brother.
Public graveside funeral service will be held on 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Greenlea Cemetery in Fulton.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.