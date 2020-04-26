MURRAY — The Rev. Johnny Wayne Terry, 85, of Murray, died at 1 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
He was a minister in several community churches and a farmer.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Myrtle Adams Terry of Murray; two daughters, Vicki Ballard of Cunningham and Anita Alexander of Asheboro, North Carolina; three sisters, Huellen Edwards of Cunningham, Mary Beth Bishop of Florida and Nancy Poole of South Fulton, Tennessee; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry and Mary Pearl Haworth Terry; two grandchildren; one sister; and two brothers.
Arrangements will be private. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideon’s International, Carlisle-West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please visit www.milnerandorr.com.
