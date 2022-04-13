SYMSONIA — Johnny “Bo” Smith, 62, of Symsonia, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
He spent a little over 20 years working as a truck driver for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.
He attended Gospel Mission Church.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Sandra Peeler Smith; four daughters, Christina Jewel Smith of Houston, Texas, Brandi Nicole O’Neal, Amy Rena Myers, and Shawana Michele Winstead all of Florence, Mississippi; one son, Wyatt Gerald Smith of Petal, Mississippi; four sisters, Cindy Finnegan, Debbie Girouard, Belinda Gomez, and Tracy Brown; one brother, James Smith; seven grandchildren; and one aunt.
His parents were Charlie Preston Smith and Valley Louise Barnette Smith.
The family will hold a memorial service at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Gospel Mission Worship Center. Jim Wright and Tommy Peeler will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Gospel Mission Worship Center.
