Dr. Johnny Thomas “J.T.” Parish, 87, of Benton, died Friday, February 24, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Noretta (Hamby) Parish; son, Rev. David Parish; brothers, James, Leonard, and Carroll Parish; sisters, Lois Cantrell and Dorothy Daves; one granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a brother and a sister. His parents were Jim and Eva (Oakley) Parish.
He was a minister and pastor of several churches across Kentucky beginning in 1957.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life services held at Christian Fellowship Church. Friends may call from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023. A 1 p.m. funeral will follow with burial to follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton. Flowers may be sent to Collier’s Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial donations may be made to Christian Fellowship Church 1343 US HWY 68 E Benton, KY 42025; or World Missions & Evangelism PO Box 790 Benton, KY 42025.
