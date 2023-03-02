Dr. Johnny Thomas “J.T.” Parish, 87, of Benton, died Friday, February 24, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Noretta (Hamby) Parish; son, Rev. David Parish; brothers, James, Leonard, and Carroll Parish; sisters, Lois Cantrell and Dorothy Daves; one granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

To send flowers to the family of Johnny Parish, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Service
Monday, March 6, 2023
12:00PM
Christian Fellowship Church
1343 U.S. Hwy 68 East
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Mar 6
Visitation
Monday, March 6, 2023
8:00AM-12:00PM
Christian Fellowship Church
1343 U.S. Hwy 68 East
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In