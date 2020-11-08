Johnny Evans, 70, of Grand Rivers, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah of natural causes.
He was born November 7, 1949, in Maysville, Kentucky, the son of the late James and Edith Bretz Evans.
He was a member of the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton. He loved his family, friends, hunting, fishing, bowling, and skeet shooting.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Louis Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Evans of Grand Rivers; three sons, Johnny Evans Jr., James Evans both of Georgetown, and Andy Tuttle of Orlando, Florida; one daughter Amy Turner of Georgetown, Kentucky; three brothers, Danny Evans of Lexington, Gene Evans of Nicholasville and Ricky Evans of Georgetown; two sisters, Judy and Debbie Godby both of Lexington; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. until memorial service time at 2 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Worship Center with Jeremy Short officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Twin Lakes Worship Center Building Fund, 4166 US Highway 641 N., Benton, Kentucky 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.