GRAND RIVERS — Johnny Davis Page Sr., 55, of Grand Rivers, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Page was a fireman for over 22 years at the Grand Lakes Fire Department in Grand Rivers. He enjoyed fishing, guns, and spending time with his grandbabies.
Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Connie Page of Grand Rivers; two children, Johnny (Emma) Page Jr. of Gilbertsville, Samantha (Glen) Edwards of Ledbetter; two brothers, Richard (Amy) Page of Grand Rivers, Gary Lynch of Symsonia; one sister, Judy (Eric) Lee of Hopkinsville; three grandchildren, Hazel, Rosaleigh, Neveah; one step-granddaughter, Audrey (Martin) Figueroa of Victorville, California; one step great-great-granddaughter, Mira Figueroa of Victorville, California, one special nephew, John Bryan Miller of Florida; two nieces; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manson and Hazel Page; one infant child; two brothers, Bobby Lynch and Larry Lynch; and one grandson, Manson Samuel Page.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Troy Newcomb officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Paradise Cemetery in care of Ewanda Doom at 917 Paradise Rd. Grand Rivers, KY 42045.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
