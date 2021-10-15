The Rev. Johnny D. Sams, 78, of Paducah, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his residence as a testament of his oft-repeated favorite verse, Psalm 30:5, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” On this same date (10/12/2017), his daughter, Surrisa Lee (Sams) Simmons, also made her heavenly journey into God’s eternal kingdom and they were joyously reunited on this same day as a true expression of love from God and in honor of John’s faithful service as a minister of the Gospel of Christ.
Johnny Darnell Sams was born in Bardwell, Kentucky, on Monday, April 5, 1943, to the late John Cottsie and Mildred Madden Sams. He was a 1961 graduate of Carlisle County High School where he played basketball and was known as “Jumpy,” and a 1981 graduate Liberty Home Bible Institute (Lynchburg, Virginia). On June 22, 1963, he married the former Sandra Faye Hook at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Gage. For several years, John and Sandy lived and worked on the family farm at Pea Ridge in Carlisle County along with his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Addie Mae Sams, and their parents. During this time, they were faithful members of Old Mayfield Creek Baptist Church. In 1974 John and Sandy moved to Paducah and they began to attend Bible Baptist Church where Sandy was the school administrator of Paducah Christian Schools, and John operated a Christian bookstore. He later began working as a maintenance technician and welder at Union Carbide. On June 28, 1978, he was ordained into the Gospel Ministry at Bible Baptist. For the next 30 years, Brother Johnny faithfully served as the Associate Pastor of Bible Baptist/Heartland Center. For countless people, he was their spiritual counselor and comforter in times of crisis and grief. Bro. Johnny organized the distribution of care packages to military personnel serving in Operation Desert Storm and was an organizing participant in their homecoming celebration. He was also instrumental in establishing the annual Baccalaureate Service in McCracken County to honor the graduating seniors.
Mr. Sams is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Faye Hook Sams; his son, Dr. Richard Todd Sams (Shawn), of Calhoun; his son-in-law, Shaun Simmons (Becky), of Paducah; his grandchildren, Allyson Cooper (Will), Haley Grace Sams, John William Sams, Thomas Dean Simmons, Howard “Howie” Simmons, and Zoey Perry; his great-granddaughter, Emilia “Mia” Cooper; a sister-in-law, Addie Mae Sams; three nieces, Cindy Parrot (Paul), Debbie Partin (Ronnie), Kara Parham (Chase); two nephews, Chris Long (Emily), and Wes Long; along with several cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sams was preceded in death by his daughter, Surrisa Lee Sams Simmons; his parents, John Cottsie Sams and Mildred Clador Madden Sams; his in-laws, Richard Hook and Fern Hook Castleman; his brother, Donald Sams; his sister-in-law, D’auan “Dee Dee” Kaye Long; and his brother-in-law, Randy Long.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Heartland Church with Dr. Richard Sams, Dr. Nathan Joyce, and Dick Vasseur officiating. Burial will be private at Cunningham Memorial Garden.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Heartland Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Heartland Church, Children’s Building Fund, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
