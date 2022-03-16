Johnny Dan Clayton, 72, of West Paducah, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He worked as an operator at USEC and DUF6. Johnny was a member of the Tennessee National Guard and a member of Gospel Assembly Church.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy Brannan Clayton; sister, Judith Moss of La Center; one niece; two nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
His parents were John and Marilyn Clayton.
A funeral service for Johnny will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Michael Hunt and Encil Edmonds officiating.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and from 10 -11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in Johnny’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may share a “Hug from Home” leave a message or light a candle for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
