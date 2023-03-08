Johnnie Sawyer, 90, of Paducah, passed away at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. Johnnie was a member of the Schneidman Road Baptist Church. She was the former owner of Johnnie’s Doll House in Lone Oak. Johnnie loved to collect dolls, antiquing, travel and work in her yard and take care of the flowers. Johnnie loved time spent with her family and especially the grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Jane Shadburne and Cindy Parker Williams both of Lone Oak; three grandchildren, Matt (Nicole) Williams, Paducah, Adam (Ashley) Shadburne, Louisville, and Stacy (Chuck) Volk, Denver, Colorado; two step-grandchildren, Kotrina (Brad) O’Neal, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Chad (Missy) Smith, Savannah, Georgia; 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews

