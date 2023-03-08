Johnnie Sawyer, 90, of Paducah, passed away at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. Johnnie was a member of the Schneidman Road Baptist Church. She was the former owner of Johnnie’s Doll House in Lone Oak. Johnnie loved to collect dolls, antiquing, travel and work in her yard and take care of the flowers. Johnnie loved time spent with her family and especially the grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Jane Shadburne and Cindy Parker Williams both of Lone Oak; three grandchildren, Matt (Nicole) Williams, Paducah, Adam (Ashley) Shadburne, Louisville, and Stacy (Chuck) Volk, Denver, Colorado; two step-grandchildren, Kotrina (Brad) O’Neal, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Chad (Missy) Smith, Savannah, Georgia; 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews
Preceding death were her husband, Charles “Buz” Sawyer; parents, Oscar Curtis Owings and Gladys Weaks Owings; twin sister, Sue Smith; and brother, Curt Owings.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Mike Gentry officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, Kentucky; or the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
