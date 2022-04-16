Dr. John A. Wood, died March 15, 2022, at his home in Waco, Texas.
He served as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Paducah from 1964 to 1981.
A memorial reception honoring Ms. Patricia Wood, Lee Ann Wood Edwards, and Alex Wood in memory of Dr. John A Wood is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the First Baptist Church Carson Foyer, 2890 Broadway, Paducah.
