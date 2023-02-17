CUNNINGHAM — John Michael Willett, 73, of Cunningham, died at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, and he retired from General Tire in the bead room after 35 years.
Mr. Willett is survived by his wife, Judy Russelburg Willett of Cunningham; son, Bobby Willett of Fancy Farm; daughter, Marie Rudolph of West Paducah; two sons, Michael Willett of Alachua, Florida, Luke Willett of Bettendorf, Iowa; five sisters, Cathy Speaker of Louisville, Mary Agnes Tucker of Blandville, Cecilia Douglas of Wingo, Rita Jenkins of Boaz; Becky Willett of Hickory; two brothers, Tony Willett of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Justus Willett of Water Valley; 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. His parents were Charles Conrad & Helene Genevieve Schueler Willett.
A Memorial Mass will be held on at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Darrell Venters officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Jerome Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 — 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
