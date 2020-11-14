John Wayne Wring, 68, of Paducah, passed from this life on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Wring was
born in St. Louis, Missouri, on
February 25, 1952, and was a retired laborer.
He is survived
by his wife of 50
years, Patricia (Shuecraft) Wring
of Paducah; son, Daren Wring and his wife Chastity of Ledbetter; mother, Novella Wring of Paducah; sisters, Linda Rodgers of Paducah, Wilma
Culp of Calvert City, Diane Shepherd
of West Paducah, Janice Cleary of
West Paducah, Debi Mings of Missouri
and Joy Friedman
of Missouri; brothers, Gene Wring of Paducah, Billy Wring of Paducah, Charles Wring of Bardwell, and Bobby Cress of Missouri; grandchildren,
Abigail Wring and Emma Wring; uncle, Leonard Wring of West Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded
in death by father, Grady Wring; brothers, Michael Wring, George Morris and James Morris;
and sister, Kathy Hayes.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors
and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from noon until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors
and Cremation Services in Salem.
The family requests that if you are sick or under quarantine, please do not attend. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
