Dr. John W. Ragsdale, 93, of South Fulton, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1928, to the late John W. Ragsdale Sr., M.D. and Ruth Roberts in Memphis, Tennessee.
Dr. Ragsdale was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fulton. He was a member of the Fulton County Prison Ministry and went on several International medical mission trips. He was also a member of the food bank in Fulton. Dr. Ragsdale was a member of the American Medical Association and was awarded Twin Cities Citizen of the Year in 2011.
In 1950, he married Ann Callis and they moved to Sledge, Mississippi where he engaged in farming. In 1952, they moved back to Memphis where he went into medical school at the University of Tennessee Memphis College of Medicine. He graduated in 1957 and moved to Fulton, Kentucky, where he started his medical practice at Hillview Hospital and Clinic. He worked at Hillview until its closing in 1984. He then practiced at Parkway Regional Hospital and Ragsdale Medical Clinic until his retirement in 2011. Dr. Ragsdale practiced in Fulton for a total of 52 years.
His wife Ann passed away in 1967 and in 1971, he married Suedell (Parker) Garrison, Between them there were seven children.
He is survived by his wife, Suedell of 51 years; sons, John W. Ragsdale III (Becky), Jim Ragsdale, Brent Ragsdale (Tina), Joe Ragsdale (Lisa); daughters, Ann Napier (Stan), Kim Hutchins (David), Kelly Fossett (Rob); his grandchildren, John W. Ragsdale IV (Lindsay), Jordan Ragsdale (Amy), Courtney Vincent (Michael), Kent Napier (Kayla), Jimmy Ragsdale (Evita), Katie Ragsdale, Jake Ragsdale (Sarah), Michael Ragsdale (Chelsea), Wes, Lauren and Sarah Ragsdale, Elizabeth Love (John), Garrison Ragsdale, Hunter Hutchins, Carmen Barnes (Luke), Parker Fossett (Morgan) and Caroline Adkins (Johnathan); and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Harris and Virginia Keller; and daughter-in-law, Kelley Ragsdale.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of service.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. BOX 1386, Fulton, KY 42041 or to South Fulton Baptist Church, P.O. BOX 5258, South Fulton, TN 38257.
