John “Tony” Grassham, 64, of West Paducah, passed away at 7:43 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home.
John was born in Paducah on Friday, Sept. 28, 1956, to Charles and Louise Grassham. He was the owner/operator of Construction Plus. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and a member of the Fraternal Order of Freemasons.
Mr. Grassham is survived by his wife of 24 years, Donna Rose Gammon Grassham; his daughter, Lee Ann Holt Earwood (Scott), of Louisville; his son, Bryan Holt (Lisa), of Metropolis, Illinois; his brother, Tom Grassham (Kathy), of Paducah; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four nieces; one nephew.
Mr. Grassham was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William Grassham, Sr and Louise Cates Grassham; his brothers, Charles William Grassham, Jr and Louis Webster Grassham.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, KY-SE Indiana Center, 1169 Eastern Parkway, Suite 2266, Louisville, KY 42017.
