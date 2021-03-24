WICKLIFFE — Dr. John Thomas “Tom” Logsdon of Wickliffe, formerly of Radcliff, passed away at 2:35 a.m. March 22, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Dr. Logsdon had been a general surgeon with Lourdes Wound Care in Paducah for 20 years. He loved his patients and was loved by them. He also enjoyed going on 16 Medical Mission trips and loved spending time playing his guitar.
He is survived by his wife, Jana Vance Logsdon of Wickliffe; his mother, Alma Lindsay Logsdon of Radcliff; four children, Daniel (Ayumi) Logsdon of Michigan, Steven (Amanda) Logsdon of St. Louis, Missouri, Ryan (Nathan) Vaughn of Florence, South Carolina, & Jordan (Scott) Hampton of Elizabethtown; two step-children, Jason (Brittany) Buchanan & Jordan (McKinley) Buchanan both of Wickliffe; one brother, Mark (Janice) Logsdon of Lawrenceburg, and one sister, Lisa (Gary) Curry of Shelbyville; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Thomas Logsdon.
Services will be at a later date in Radcliff. Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah are in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in honor of “Dr. Tom” to: Health Talents International, Attn: Rick Harper, PO Box 8303, Searcy, AR 72145.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
