John Thomas Shaw, 67, of Lone Oak passed away at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. John was born on Mar. 15, 1953, in Paducah, to the late Otis and Dorothy Hendon Shaw.
John was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Paducah where he loved hearing God’s work and visiting with fellow parishioners. His fondest memories include being on the first Lone Oak High School football team and being voted Mr. LOHS 1971. John loved to hunt, fish and he loved sports especially his beloved UK Wildcats basketball, football, and baseball. He attended many games and tournaments over the years and looked forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones there. John’s working career for the railroad industry started at Illinois Central Gulf, then P & L Railroad, and then to Union Pacific Railroad in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he retired.
John was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, a past board member of the Paducah Amputees in Action, and was a softball coach in Conway, Arkansas for many years.
John is survived by the love of his life, Wanda Arvelo Shaw; one daughter, Diana Marie Shaw of Omaha, Nebraska; one sister, Dee Dee Shaw Lindsey of Salem; one grandson, Oliver Thomas Ian Shaw; two nieces, Jennifer (George) Green and Stacey (Jerry) Kimball; several cousins.
Preceding in death were his parents and step-mother, Barbara Whitlock Shaw; and brother-in-law, Joe Lindsey.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Drive, Paducah, KY 42003 or to Mercy Health Lourdes Foundation, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-9961 Child Saving Institute,4545 Dodge Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68132.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
