John Thomas “J.T.” Piercefield, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
J.T. was born in Warsaw, on Sept. 3, 1929, to the late E.D. and Eva Lawrence Piercefield. He was a 1947 graduate of Holmes High School in Covington. J.T. studied Marketing at St. Xavier University and was a graduate of the Dale Carnegie business program. He then went on to serve in the United States Naval Reserves where he played the drums in the Naval Reserve Band. He retired as marketing manager at Beef Specialists of Iowa and was the former owner of Lakeside Camping Resort and Marina on Kentucky Lake.
Known as a “jack of all trades.” J.T.’s interests included gardening, woodworking, golfing with friends and fishing. He was a member of Rosary Chapel Catholic Church where he served in the Men’s Ministry and was a long time member of Parish Council. His service to the church led him to be honored by the Bishop with the “Sophia Award” and he was also dignified as a Kentucky Colonel. His biggest passion was his family which led him to not only attend or coach every sporting event for his children and grandchildren, but also to start the Marshall County High School Booster Club.
He will be remembered as someone who loved big, cherished his family and friends and enjoyed life to its fullest.
J.T. is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Reinecke Piercefield; his daughter, Patty Piercefield Lane, of Paducah; three sons, John Piercefield (Kathleen) of Dry Ridge, Daniel J. Piercefield, of Eddyville and Jim Piercefield (Kelley), of Benton; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Lane Henley (Sean), Kirby Lane Cornwell (Chad) Noah Piercefield (Tabitha), Anna Selina Arnett, Aaron Piercefield (Jessica), Sean Piercefield (Regina), Benjamin D. Piercefield (Rachel), Bailey Bate (Jon), Logan Piercefield and Riley J. Piercefield; and 10 great-grandchildren, Ava Lane Baker, Max Cornwell, Cecilia Henley, SJ Henley, Conner Piercefield, Jackson Piercefield (Katelyn), Alexander Arnett, Galen Arnett, Nicholas Arnett and Sophia Celeste Bate.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Piercefield and Roy Piercefield; and his parents
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Rosary Chapel Catholic Church with Rev. Emmanuel Udoh officiating. Burial will follow at St. Henry Catholic Church Cemetery in Aurora.
Visitation will be from 5 — 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a hug from home, leave a message for the family or light a candle at milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.