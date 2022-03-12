John T. Nolin Jr., 89, of Murray, passed away at 10:35 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was born on March 25, 1932, in the town of Tharpe in Stewart County, Tenn., to John “Jack” and Nona (Simpson) Nolin.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda (Copeland) Nolin, on Jan. 14, 2022. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nona; a son, Scottie Nolin; an infant grandson, Jonathan Tubbs Nolin; two brothers, Joseph “Joe” Nolin and Robert “Bob” Nolin; and two sisters, Elizabeth “Jolly” Downs and Jackie “Carney” Snow.
He is survived by daughter, Sherry McClain and husband Jerry of Murray; granddaughter Janey McClain and husband Adam Cox of Louisville; grandsons, Scottie Gray and wife Carla of Murray, and Jonathan Mitchell Nolin of Woodstock, Georgia; great-grandson Jared Gray and wife Brittany of Denver, Colorado; great-granddaughters Frankie and Vivian Cox of Louisville; sisters Bonnie Kalama of Miramar Beach, Florida, and Loretta Logsdon of Mayfield; and cousin, Peggie Spiceland Hicks of Murray.
John has been a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Murray for many years and was retired as plant supervisor at the City of Murray Water System, where he worked for his entire career. At home he could usually be found outside working in his yard or garden, or in his garage. John and Wanda enjoyed vacationing in the Smoky Mountains and taking day trips around the region, oftentimes to the Land Between the Rivers, where John grew up. He was very interested in the history of the families of LBR, and loved talking with friends and family about his time there, where he was known to everyone by his nickname, “Pab.”
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing and service, and are asked to wear masks in light of ongoing COVID-19 cases. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022,with the funeral beginning at noon at the J.H Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Murray. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery.
Martin Severns will be officiating. Pallbearers are Janey McClain, Scottie Gray, Jared Gray, Adam Kiesler, Chad Nolin, and Richard Wayne Downs. Adam Cox, Dennis Mills and Jonathan Nolin are honorary pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
