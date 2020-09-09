John T. “Jack “ Main, 89, of Paducah, formerly of Nortonville, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He received his undergraduate degree from the Indiana Institute of Technology and his M.A. in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State. He worked for Western Electrical which later came Bell Technology Laboratory where he specialized in developing guidance systems for missiles under the country’s defensive nuclear weapon systems. Due to his work career, he lived in many states across the country. He was a very proud member of I.B.E.W. for 72 years. Mr. Main was an avid marathon runner and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of Calvert City Church of Christ.
Jack is survived by his sister, Margaret Robertson; several nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his wife of over 50 years, Hallie Mae Lewis Main; three brothers, Charles Alan Main, Robert Kennedy Main, and William Craddock Main. His parents were Chester Alan Main and Mary Eva Craddock Main.
A funeral service is scheduled for Jack at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Calvert City Church of Christ with Lance Cordle officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.
Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Calvert City Church of Christ.
Memorial contributions can be made to West Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Rd, Marion KY, 42064.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
