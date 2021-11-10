John Arthur Strakal, 93, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Paducah First Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and operated his own Optometry office in Metropolis for 40-plus years.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy Stallons Strakal, of Paducah; one son, John A. Strakal, of St. Petersburg, Florida; one step-son, David Guess of Paducah; one step-daughter, Paula Theobald, of Oceanside, California; one sister, Ethel Cox, of Chillicothe, Ohio; five grandchildren, Josh Guess, Shannon Cooke, Elizabeth Witt, Melissa Theobald and Nathan Theobald; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were John H. and Gertrude Hamrick Strakal.
A private family entombment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donation may be made to Paducah First Baptist Flower Ministry, 2890 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
