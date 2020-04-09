EDDYVILLE — John Lewis Stacey, 82, of Eddyville, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired industrial contractor specializing in online leak repairs to utility systems. He attended Fairview United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sherry McReynolds Stacey of Eddyville; a daughter, Sandra Wehbe of Troy, Michigan; two sons, Ryan Stacey of Lake Orion, Michigan, and John Stacey, Jr. of Madison Heights, Michigan; a sister, Connie Stacey of Georgia; a brother, Hershal Stacey of Buford, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or local services. Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. There will be a memorial service at a later date in Madison Heights, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or by calling 855-448-3997.
