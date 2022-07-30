John Spears, 83, of Paducah, went home to be with the Lord Thursday July 28, 2022, at the Continue Care facility at Baptist Health Paducah.
John was in the Milling and Manufacturing business until he retired. John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed bird hunting out in the Strawberry Hills area. He also loved growing and taking care of his vegetable garden. John volunteered preparing and delivering meals locally for Martha’s Vineyard. John was a member of South Side Baptist Church in Paducah.
John is survived by three children, Julie Austin of Florida, P.A. de Wilton of Ohio, Amy (Jimmy) Spears Hughes of Hickory; one sister, Decie Spears Jones of Texas; and one grandson, Aaron Austin of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 16 years, Betty Jo Parrish Spears; his parents, Melvin Curtis Spears and Eula Stanford Spears; one daughter, Jennifer; one brother and three sisters.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will start at 1 p.m. immediately following visitation with David Hendon officiating. Burial to follow at Clarks River Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his memory to the McCracken County Senior Center, 1400 HC Mathis Dr., Paducah, KY. 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences’ may be left for the family at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
