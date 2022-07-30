John Spears, 83, of Paducah, went home to be with the Lord Thursday July 28, 2022, at the Continue Care facility at Baptist Health Paducah.

John was in the Milling and Manufacturing business until he retired. John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed bird hunting out in the Strawberry Hills area. He also loved growing and taking care of his vegetable garden. John volunteered preparing and delivering meals locally for Martha’s Vineyard. John was a member of South Side Baptist Church in Paducah.

Service information

Aug 2
Visitation
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Aug 2
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
