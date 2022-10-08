John Sitze Lynn passed away on October 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

John was born in Paducah, on July 26, 1950, to Robert and Jewel Lynn, and was a fixture of the community for years. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School, attended university down the road at Murray State University, and started his own business with his degree in agriculture, John Lynn’s Nursery, on Old Mayfield Road, Paducah. There, he served the community as not just a horticulturist, but as a member of the Paducah Lions Club and member of the Broadway Methodist Church. His love of music and service was a lifelong endeavor. He was a member of the marching band and concert choir and orchestra in high school and member of the choir at the Broadway Methodist Church. He was awarded Eagle Scout in high school and served as Telethon chair and then President of the Paducah Lions Club. His service to Paducah culminated in being awarded the Duke of Paducah and Kentucky Colonel awards from the city of Paducah, followed by the highest service awards of the Lions Club: the Melvin Jones Fellow award in 1999 and the Finis Davis award in 2000.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In