John Sitze Lynn passed away on October 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born in Paducah, on July 26, 1950, to Robert and Jewel Lynn, and was a fixture of the community for years. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School, attended university down the road at Murray State University, and started his own business with his degree in agriculture, John Lynn’s Nursery, on Old Mayfield Road, Paducah. There, he served the community as not just a horticulturist, but as a member of the Paducah Lions Club and member of the Broadway Methodist Church. His love of music and service was a lifelong endeavor. He was a member of the marching band and concert choir and orchestra in high school and member of the choir at the Broadway Methodist Church. He was awarded Eagle Scout in high school and served as Telethon chair and then President of the Paducah Lions Club. His service to Paducah culminated in being awarded the Duke of Paducah and Kentucky Colonel awards from the city of Paducah, followed by the highest service awards of the Lions Club: the Melvin Jones Fellow award in 1999 and the Finis Davis award in 2000.
John met and dated Constance, “Tancy,” in 1982 and while she moved to Texas in 1985, the two reconnected in the fall of 2012 and rekindled their relationship, marrying in 2016. While it took some persuasion to get John to move to Grand Prairie, John and Tancy Lynn settled in to their new home and John’s habit of adopting stray cats continued.
John is survived by his wife, Tancy Lynn; stepson Jimmy Juno; and four siblings, brothers, Robert, Bob, Lynn, and sister-in-law Clare Lynn; sister Sarah Reeves and brother-in-law Scot Reeves; sister, Laura Lynn and sister-in-law Terri Mattingly; and sister, Lisa Puckett and brother-in-law Gerry Puckett. John is also survived by cousin, Mary Frances Sitze; four nephews, Bobby Puckett, Brian Puckett, Eric Lynn, and Thad Lynn; two nieces, Michele Lynn, and Nicole Jozwiak, and their families.
Preceding in death was his parents, Kenneth and Edith Sitze Lynn.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 , 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Justin Ramer officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
