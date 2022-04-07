John Selvin Sisson, 39, of Paducah passed away at 10:12 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Sisson was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife, Misty Sisson of Paducah; three sons, Michael Draffen Jr. of Paducah, Tyler Draffen of Paducah, Harold Draffen of Paducah; two daughters, Courtney Draffen of Paducah, Evi Draffen of Paducah; two sisters, Julia Rideout of Bardwell, Tammy O’Nan of West Paducah; seven grandchildren, Sammy, Trinity, Athena, Kynlee, Luna, A.J., Juliet; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Selvin Sisson and Edna Sue (Brindley) Sisson; one granddaughter, Kimberly Draffen; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Ross, Myra Louise Ledbetter.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Justin Mason officiating. Burial will follow at Clarks River Cemetery in Symsonia.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
