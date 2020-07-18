BOWLING GREEN — John Richard Degnan, 81, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home in Bowling Green.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. He worked in the construction industry as a roofer.
Surviving is one son, Philip Degnan of Bowling Green; one daughter, Evelyn Scala of Tuscon, Arizona; four siblings, Tom Degnan, Barbara Capobianco, Joyce Vietto, Steven Degnan; and three grandchildren, Steven Degnan, Courtney Scala, and Jenean Degnan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James William Degnan and Addie Coats; one son, John Richard Degnan Jr.; and his spouses, Linda Crews Black and Davina Russ.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Entombment will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 2 p.m. to service hour on Monday in the chapel at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
