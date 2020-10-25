John Renuall Yates of Paducah passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 75. He was surrounded at home by his family.
Mr. Yates, originally of Cuba, Kentucky, was a 1963 graduate of Reidland High School, where he met and later married Harolyn Houck, his wife of 56 years.
He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and in 2000, he retired from Ashland Chemical (formerly GAF and ISP). He was an active member of Reidland Baptist Church until his illness forced him home.
Mr. Yates is survived by his wife, Harolyn Houck Yates; his daughter, Roxanne Yates of Graves County; and his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan Renuall Yates, J.D., and Rachel Guess Yates of Marshall County. He left four grandsons, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter: USCG Petty Officer First Class Avery Renuall Yates, wife Katie Beth (Chapman) and daughter Emmalyn Grace; Nolan Ross Yates; USAF ROTC Cadet Jackson Ryan Yates and fiancee Kirklyn Mason; Myles Robert Yates; and Maguire Christine Yates.
As the eldest of 10 children, Mr. Yates is survived by three sisters and four brothers: Anita (Joe) Neville, Louise (David) Britt, Kathy “Suzie” (Ray) Bagwell, Phillip “Sam” (Cathy) Yates, Bob Yates, Tony Yates and David Yates. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest J. Yates and Marcella Southard Yates; one sister, Judith Hines; and one brother, Kenneth Yates.
Visitation will be held at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 1:00 p.m. at Hughes Funeral Home with Dr. Brad Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park on North Friendship Road in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy can be in the form of donations to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
Friends and loved ones may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
