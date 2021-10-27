KUTTAWA — John Raymond Floyd, 71, of Kuttawa, died Oct. 25, 2021, at Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton. John was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, a chemical engineer and a United States Coast Guard Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Edith “Sissy” Yopp Floyd, of Kuttawa; two sisters, Shirley Shaw, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Nancy Fenyves, of Canon City, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister. His parents were Milton and Marianna Lippis Floyd.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.lakelandchapel.com
