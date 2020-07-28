LEDBETTER — John Ray Franklin, 61, of Ledbetter, passed away at 4:16 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Franklin was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Ledbetter.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Edith (Courtney) Franklin of Ledbetter; one son, Isaac Franklin of Burna; two daughters, Melanie Meade of Ledbetter, Hannah Nowling of Paducah; four brothers, Sanford Franklin of Marion, Carroll Franklin of Sparta, Illinois, Gary Hardesty of Marion, Jeff Franklin of Smithland; two sisters, Cindy Layne of Smithland, Judy Warran of Smithland; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Vera Franklin; one brother, Jerry Franklin; and one granddaughter, Courtney Meade.
There will be no services or visitation held at this time.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
