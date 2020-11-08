BARLOW — John R Timmons, 70, of Barlow, formerly of Cairo, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Life Care Center in La Center.
He was born in Cairo and is the son of J. Branham and Louise Bollinger.
John was a native of Cairo. He was a compassionate person who spent his life caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant. He loved to listen to music, read and write poetry, and also enjoyed connecting with friends he made online from around the world.
Those who knew John counted him an excellent friend who would give his last dime to help those in need. In his later years after retirement, he lived with family members who required assistance for medical reasons and treated them with great compassion and kindness. John rarely spoke negatively about others and looked for the best in everyone.
John is survived by two daughters, Shanna Farris and Kristen Davis; granddaughters, Brazeik Edwards, and Koree Simelton; grandson, Lucas Davis; great-grandchildren, Kimora, Khalen, Khamille, and Joshua; a brother, Bill Bolinger; two sisters, Kym Bolinger and Teri Bolinger, and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and one sister, Sheree Croghan.
A private graveside committal will be held at a later date.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center handled the arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
