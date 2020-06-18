John R. “Ronnie” Payne, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
Ronnie was born in Orange, Texas, on May 2, 1936, to John and Helen Payne. He served his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. His interest was living life to it’s fullest. He was a Motorsports enthusiast (which) included) motorcycles, boats, planes, and cars. He owned motorcycles from the time he was in High School up to the age of 75. He raced Formula Atlantic cars; winning the points championship in the Indianapolis division. He piloted his private airplane (early in his career), he was a stunt pilot instructor to his later project of building an experimental single-engine airplane from scratch. He owned too many boats to list; from sailboats to racing boats to houseboats and every kind of boat in between. He created many one of a kind toys such as BBQ cookers, air cannons, and specialty tools( to make the impossible jobs easy). He was (to his delighted friends) a gourmet cook. The list is so exhaustive, it would fill a book.
Mr. Payne is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Hale Payne; his son, Chuck Payne (Yolanda), of Paducah; his sister, Doris Potocki (Donnie), of Christopher, Illinois; his brother, Michael Payne (Marilyn), of New Mexico; his grandchildren, Jessica Blaine (Evan Lee), Tad Payne, Lexie Taylor, Alex Taylor; his great-grandchildren, Braygen Blaine, Bud Blaine, Baylor Blaine, Brier Blaine.
Mr. Payne was preceded in death by his son, Greg Payne; his parents, John Edwin Payne and Helen Leray Payne.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Rob Ison officiating.
There is no public interment planned.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Merryman House, PO Box 98, Paducah, KY 42002.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes a minimum six feet distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com by 5:00 P.M. Thursday, June 18, 2020, to send a hug.
You may leave a message of condolence for the family and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.