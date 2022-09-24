CALVERT CITY — John R. English, 89, of Calvert City, son of Ermel and Vada (Long) English, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022 at his home.
John honorably served four years in the United States Air Force. Born and raised in Marshall County, Kentucky, he returned to the area after retiring from the Ford Motor Company Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, Illinois, in 1987 after 31 years of service.
John was an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church for many years. He also served as president of the Kiwanis Club of South Paducah and was a member of the McCracken County Fair Board.
He was a lifetime member of the Paducah Knights of Columbus, Thornton American Legion Post 1070, the Ambassador Club of Paducah and the Steger VFW Post 8283 of Illinois.
Our beloved father John is survived by two daughters, Marilyn (James) Zaerr and Denice (Joseph) Cicardo; two sons, Robert (Becky) English and John (Peggy) English; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Patricia; two siblings, Terrell Lee and Peggy Sue Fiser, and one grandchild, Scotty.
A Funeral Mass was held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Paducah, along with military rites.
Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to either St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church or the Kiwanis Club of South Paducah.
