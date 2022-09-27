John E. Pierce Sr., 63, of Paducah, formerly of Utica, New York, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at his home.
He worked as manager for Harbor Freight Tools in Paducah.
John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teresa Hoffert Pierce; son, Dr. John E. Pierce, Jr. of Paducah; three sisters, Gail Petronella Day of St. Petersburg, Florida, Katy Maggio of Utica, New York, and Jean Murphy of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; three brothers, Michael Pierce of Arkansas, Richard Pierce of Frankfort, New York and Randy Pierce of Hicksville, New York; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jahna Marie Pierce; and one sister. His parents were John Irving and Lucille Parker Pierce.
Friends may call 4-6:30 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes. Immediately following friends who wish to participate are asked to share their special memories of John.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Lourdes Hospice Foundation Fund, PO Box 1700 Paducah, KY 42002.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
